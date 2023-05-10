Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TCBI traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 314,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

