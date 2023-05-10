Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.28. 736,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.69.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200,487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.