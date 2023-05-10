Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.56. 53,588,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,682,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

