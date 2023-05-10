Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells 6,408 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

LGND traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,382. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 135,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

