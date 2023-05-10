Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 13,471 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $22,631.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,800.72.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $26,416.08.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $20,533.68.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94.

LDI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 514,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 450.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

