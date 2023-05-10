Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,015 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 47,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

