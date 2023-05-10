Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $349.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.90 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,981.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,960 shares of company stock worth $16,075,879. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.