InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

MPC stock opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

