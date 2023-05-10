InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,614 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Shares of TRV opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

