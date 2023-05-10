Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.56

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.56 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 802465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

