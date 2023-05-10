Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,107 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 3,983,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

