Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Holdings Decreased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,915 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,213 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,995,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,524.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 83,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,101. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.