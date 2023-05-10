Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRIG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 564,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,392. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

