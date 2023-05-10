Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VRIG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 564,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,392. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.