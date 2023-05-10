Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1,064.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 14.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.