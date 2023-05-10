Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (ABNB, ACHV, ACLX, ADLRF, AEL, AFRM, AGL, AHCO, AKAM, AMPL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 10th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $150.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $125.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $50.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $44.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $20.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $105.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $325.00 to $322.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $13.00.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $61.00 to $57.00.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $9.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $222.00 to $256.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $309.00.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $55.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $130.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $23.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $20.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $42.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.00 to $4.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $39.00 to $43.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $44.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $51.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.85 to C$3.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $129.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $110.00 to $122.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $119.00.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.25.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $47.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $3.50.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $21.00.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $115.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $115.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $12.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $136.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $81.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $133.00 to $144.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $139.00 to $144.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $130.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$26.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $27.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $14.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $99.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $88.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $10.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $34.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $36.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $116.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $80.00 to $72.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$42.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $23.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Argus from $285.00 to $310.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $332.00 to $327.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $71.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $90.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $150.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $49.00 to $40.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $15.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $16.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $32.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $78.00 to $55.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $62.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $63.00.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $3.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $192.00 to $207.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $43.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $25.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $30.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $450.00 to $465.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $38.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $44.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $77.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $10.75.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $18.50.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $278.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $70.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $66.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $35.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $289.00 to $322.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $4.00 to $3.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $51.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $7.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $15.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $11.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $4.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $11.00.

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$41.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $32.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $56.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $22.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $11.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $43.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $52.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $52.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $47.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $48.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $50.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $8.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $41.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $26.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.60 to $4.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $86.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $46.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by Argus from $160.00 to $140.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $750.00 to $820.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $900.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $840.00 to $870.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $767.00 to $960.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $21.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $56.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $65.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $77.00 to $58.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $50.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $55.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $55.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $13.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $2.50 to $1.50.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $212.00 to $225.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $44.00.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $325.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $315.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $305.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $288.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $350.00 to $315.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$214.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $120.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $134.50 to $138.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $53.00.

