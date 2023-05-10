Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (ABNB, ACHV, ACLX, ADLRF, AEL, AFRM, AGL, AHCO, AKAM, AMPL)

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 10th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $150.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $125.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $50.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $44.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $20.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $105.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $325.00 to $322.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $13.00.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $61.00 to $57.00.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $9.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $222.00 to $256.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $309.00.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $55.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $130.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $23.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $20.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $42.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.00 to $4.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $39.00 to $43.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $44.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $51.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.85 to C$3.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $129.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $110.00 to $122.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $119.00.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.25.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $47.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $3.50.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $21.00.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $115.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $115.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $12.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $136.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $81.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $133.00 to $144.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $139.00 to $144.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $130.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$26.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $27.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $14.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $99.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $88.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $10.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $34.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $36.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $116.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $80.00 to $72.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$42.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $23.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Argus from $285.00 to $310.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $332.00 to $327.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $71.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $90.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $150.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $49.00 to $40.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $15.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $16.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $32.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $78.00 to $55.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $62.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $63.00.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $3.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $192.00 to $207.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $43.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $25.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $30.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $450.00 to $465.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $38.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $44.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $77.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $10.75.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $18.50.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $278.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $70.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $66.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $35.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $289.00 to $322.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $4.00 to $3.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $51.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $7.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $15.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $11.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $4.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $11.00.

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$41.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $32.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $56.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $22.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $11.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $43.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $52.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $52.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $47.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $48.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $50.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $8.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $41.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $26.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.60 to $4.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $86.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $46.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by Argus from $160.00 to $140.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $750.00 to $820.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $900.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $840.00 to $870.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $767.00 to $960.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $21.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $56.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $65.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $77.00 to $58.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $50.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $55.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $55.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $13.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $2.50 to $1.50.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $212.00 to $225.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $44.00.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $325.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $315.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $305.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $288.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $350.00 to $315.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$214.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $120.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $134.50 to $138.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $53.00.

