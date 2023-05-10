Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 24,004 put options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 13,746 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 101,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $92.62.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

