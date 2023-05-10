Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 83,230 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 61,195 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 16,760,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.