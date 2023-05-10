iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.96

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 279451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $984.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.