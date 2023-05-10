iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after buying an additional 1,313,771 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 997,989 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

