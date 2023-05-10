iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $294.49

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $294.49 and last traded at $294.33, with a volume of 602637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.21.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.34. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

