iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.39

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.39 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 1676645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.