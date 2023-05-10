iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.69

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.69 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 687644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,086,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

