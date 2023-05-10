iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.06

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 59726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

