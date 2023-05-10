iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is MAI Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $80,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

