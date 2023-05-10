iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $232,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.46. 401,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,240. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.