iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.63. 18,052,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,304,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

