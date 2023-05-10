iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after purchasing an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,540,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,528,000 after purchasing an additional 76,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.