iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.99

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.99 and last traded at $111.14, with a volume of 314405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.76.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

