iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.03

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.03 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 2085637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.