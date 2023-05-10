Jason Robins Sells 200,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares in the company, valued at $140,174,522.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 10,266,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

