Javier Ferrán Purchases 228 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($44.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($10,446.54).

On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).

On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 4.54 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,626.96 ($45.77). 2,625,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,500. The company has a market cap of £81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,614.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,634.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diageo

Several brokerages recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.44) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 4,890 ($61.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($53.00) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.47) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.12) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,985.71 ($50.29).

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.