Javier Ferrán Purchases 228 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($44.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($10,446.54).
- On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).
Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of DGE traded down GBX 4.54 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,626.96 ($45.77). 2,625,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,500. The company has a market cap of £81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,614.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,634.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
