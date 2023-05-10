Jorge Celaya Sells 4,719 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 393,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

