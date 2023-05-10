JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Neutral

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 294.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,096 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

