JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Getty Images Price Performance

NYSE GETY opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,976 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

