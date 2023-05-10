JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.02) to GBX 2,050 ($25.87) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($29.15) to GBX 2,280 ($28.77) in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Price Performance

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $19.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 24. Victrex has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.