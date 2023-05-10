K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

K9 Gold Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.22.

K9 Gold Company Profile

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

