Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($3.47) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $218.01 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

