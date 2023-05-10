Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.1 %

Kellogg stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $1,814,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

