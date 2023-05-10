Kevin C. Tang Buys 6,774 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,209.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,711.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 154,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,825. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $77.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. Mizuho cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

