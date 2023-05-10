Kevin C. Tang Buys 6,774 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,209.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,711.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 154,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,825. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $77.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Several analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. Mizuho cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.