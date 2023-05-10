KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Enovis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Enovis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,005. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. State of Wyoming increased its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.