KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 13.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

