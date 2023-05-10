Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.72. 4,458,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,905. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

