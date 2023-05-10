Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.27 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-1.02 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 4.5 %

KFRC opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 1,345.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kforce by 311.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

