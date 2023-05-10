Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $61.38 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 4.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $61,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.45. 280,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.14. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.