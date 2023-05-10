Kiltearn Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.58. The company had a trading volume of 100,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.25 and its 200-day moving average is $474.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

