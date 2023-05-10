Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 2,896,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,092,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896,000 shares during the quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 799,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

