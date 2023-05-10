Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 67,200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $35,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.84. 137,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,310. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

