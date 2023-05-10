Kimberly S. Cuccia Sells 11,157 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,900. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NiSource by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 797,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NiSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in NiSource by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

