Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Shares Up 40%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

(Get Rating)

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle, as well as meal help and ready-to-bake classics bundle products. The company sells its products through ecommerce and retail platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.