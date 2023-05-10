Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

KNCRY stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1529 dividend. This is a boost from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Konecranes’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Konecranes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

